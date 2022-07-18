2015 Mathura Daylight Murder: 4 brothers get life in jail for murder

A Mathura court has sentenced five persons, including four brothers, to life imprisonment in the sensational daylight murder of Tulsidas alias Toley Baba in 2015.

On February 28, 2015, 53-year-old Tulsidas alias Toley Baba was on his way to a court riding pillion on a motorcycle when armed men came and started firing indiscriminately at him, leaving him injured.

Three months later, Toley Baba died from shock and haemorrhage from bullet injuries.

Police later arrested Mukesh Chaturvedi alias Billa, his brothers Kamesh, Rakesh alias Ranga, Neeraj and their neighbour Pradeep Chaturvedi alias Gulgula.

According to police, they found that the accused were also allegedly involved in the murder of Toley Baba’s brother Bholeshwar in 2011.

Since Toley Baba was pursuing the case of his brother’s murder in court, the accused were angry with him and decided to kill him, the prosecution said.

On Saturday, the court convicted all five of the murder charge. “Additional District and Session Judge Harendra Prasad on Saturday sentenced all the five persons to life imprisonment in the case,” said District Government Counsel (Mathura) Shiv Ram Singh.

The court examined seven prosecution witnesses and five defence witnesses during the trial.

Except for Pradeep Chaturvedi, the rest four have been in jail since their arrest.

Following the court’s conviction, he was also taken into custody.