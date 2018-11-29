2015 Kannauj riots case: BJP members among 20 acquitted after witnesses turn hostile

A KANNAUJ court Tuesday acquitted 20 accused including BJP members in a 2015 riots case after prime witnesses turned hostile.

Advertising

The acquitted include BJP state secretary Subrat Pathak and former Kannauj district president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Saurabh Katiyar apart from 10 other party members, said BJP’s Kannauj district president Anand Kumar Singh.

On July 5, 2015, one Mohammad Aqueel was shot dead in a clash in Sadar Bazaar area after one Haji Imran allegedly asked his tenant Satish Chandra Gupta to vacate a shop he had taken on rent.

“District and Sessions Judge Babu Lal Kesarwani acquitted 20 persons for want of evidence. A total of 16 prosecution witnesses were examined in court. Among them, nine were public witnesses and the court declared them hostile after they did not support the police’s theory and also refused to identify the accused in court,” said district government counsel, Kannauj, Mohammad Salim, adding that all 20 persons were out on bail.

Advertising

“The witnesses denied having seen any person from the mob open fire on the spot. They also claimed that they did not see any of the 20 persons, who were made accused, at the spot,” said Salim, adding that no action was taken by the court against the witnesses who were declared hostile.

Explained Dgp’s incentives for convictions: Lesser impact in riot cases The acquittal of 20 accused in the 2015 Kannauj riots case comes after the accused in over 35 serious cases, included those of murder and gangrape, related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of September 2013, were acquitted by the trial court. In both sets of cases, the accused were mostly let off for lack of evidence, and after witnesses turned hostile. Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh has taken the initiative to issue letters of commendation to investigators and prosecutors who are able to obtain convictions in grave offences. Muzaffarnagar police recently claimed that proper investigation and collection of evidence had led to 11 accused in heinous crimes being sentenced to life imprisonment in August alone. The DGP’s incentive does not seem that effective in riots cases. Of the 510 cases related to the 2013 violence in Muzaffarnagar and nearby districts, chargesheets have been filed in only 174. The UP Police has a separate Prosecution Department headed by an officer of the rank of DG or ADG, which reviews cases, watches trials, extends help to the prosecution in the districts, and coordinates with police officers and the law department to get better results in courts.

The prosecution said Aqueel died after he was hit by a stray bullet during the clash, and the assailants then fled from the spot. His death prompted an agitation during which protestors pelted stones on vehicles. Police had to use force to disperse the crowd. “Subrat Pathak was named in the FIR. His name cropped up during investigation,” said Salim.

Four months after the July incident, on October 24, 2015, a youth called Mahesh Kushwaha was shot dead and another identified as Apoorva Gupta was injured in a clash over a youth alleging that some people who part of a Durga Puja procession had thrown colour on him. Nine persons are facing trial in this case, which is still pending in court.

BJP’s Anand Kumar Singh said, “The incident took place when Samajwadi Party was in power. The court judgment has proved that 12 BJP office-bearers were falsely implicated in the case.”

When contacted, Subrat Pathak said, “I was named in the FIR. Police later brought my name in the case and made me an accused. I remained in jail for around four months. There was a conspiracy to frame me.”

Pathak had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against MP Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.