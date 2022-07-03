2014 blast: 5 Bijnor residents get 94-month jail term for ‘harbouring’ SIMI men

A special NIA court in Lucknow has sentenced five residents of Bijnor, including a woman, to seven years and 10 months of imprisonment for “harbouring” six members of Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) men who were allegedly involved in 2014 Bijnor blast. All the six SIMI men were killed in separate encounters with police in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The court, however, acquitted all the five accused – Husna alias Husana (42), her elder brother Nadeem (46), Furkan (38), Rahees (67) and his son Abdullah (38) – of the charges of attempting to wage war against the Government of India under IPC sections 121-A and 122.

“During the trial, all five persons of Bijnor confessed to the crime on Wednesday. They have been sentenced to seven years and 10 months in jail,” said NIA’s counsel Kaushal Kishore Sharma, adding that the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 57,00 on each of them.

They have been convicted under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 216 (harbouring offender who had escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he added. They have also been convicted under sections 13, 18, 21 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 5 of the Explosive Act.

While all the five were lodged in Lucknow district jail following their arrest in 2014, they have not been released after their conviction though they have served more than seven years imprisonment, said their lawyer.

Initially, the UP Police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet. In 2015, the investigation was transferred to the NIA (National Investigation Agency), and it filed another chargesheet in 2018. “There were 171 witnesses in the chargesheet filed by the NIA. The court so far examined 37 witnesses,” said the prosecution.

According to prosecution, the case dates back to September 12, 2014 when a blast took place at a house in Jatan area of Kotwali police station in Bijnor where six SIMI operatives were living on rent on false identity. Another house rented by a SIMI operative belonged to Raees.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found one of the persons got injured in the blast and was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, from where he allegedly escaped later.

During the raid at both the rented houses, police claimed to have recovered several items, including large quantity of matchsticks, explosives, half assembled bombs, a laptop, a .32 bore pistol, three voter ID cards bearing Hindu names and two Urdu books.

One of the houseowner, 80-year-old Neelo Devi (now deceased) had told police that the three youths who were staying in her house had identified themselves as Hindus from Moradabad looking for jobs.

The police suspected that the blast took place while they were assembling bombs. The six SIMI men were later identified as Shaikh Mehboo alias Gudoo alias Maliq (25), Mohammad Aslam alias Bilal (26), Amjad alias Pappu alias Daud (25), Mohammad Aijajuddeen (30), Zakir Hussain alias Sadiq (32), and Mohammad Salik alias Sallu. Except Salik, the five others had escaped from Khandwa district jail in Madhya Pradesh in October, 2013, before moving to UP, said police.

Among the six SIMI men, while two — Mohammad Aizazuddin and Mohammad Aslam —died in a police encounter in Telangana in April 2015, the rest — Sheikh Mehboob alias Gudoo alias Malik, Amjad alias Pappu alias Daud, Zakir Hussain alias Sadiq and Mohammad Salik alias Sallu — were killed in an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police in October, 2016.