2013 UP riots case: HC suspends sentence of disqualified BJP MLA

THE ALLAHABAD High Court has suspended the sentence handed out to disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Saini in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and has listed the hearing for the suspension of his conviction for Monday.

“The prayer for bail/suspension of sentence is allowed,” said Justice Samit Gopal of the Allahabad Bench on Friday.

On October 11, a court in Muzaffarnagar had sentenced Saini, an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, and 10 others to two years imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots. The court had acquitted all accused from the charge of attempt to murder.

The Muzaffarnagar riots that spread to neighbouring districts left 62 people dead and displaced an estimated population of over 60,000.

Nearly a month after a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced BJP MLA Vikram Saini, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday declared his constituency, Khatauli, vacant. A bypoll is scheduled for the seat on December 5. For the bypoll, the BJP has fielded Saini’s wife Rajkumar Saini against RLD’s Madan Bhaiya.

The High Court was hearing an appeal against the Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge MP/MLA Court order which convicted Saini.

Government Advocate Ankit Srivastava, who appeared on behalf of the state, opposed the prayer for suspension of sentence/bail.

On the High Court order, Government Advocate Srivastava said only Saini’s sentence has been suspended, and not his conviction in the court’s order on Friday.

“There are two things — suspension of sentence and suspension of conviction. The suspension of sentence has been allowed, while his application for suspension of conviction will be heard on Monday,” he said.