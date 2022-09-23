scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLC Ashok Katariya surrenders in MP/MLA court

Special MP/MLA court civil judge Mayank Jaiswal withdrew the non-bailable warrant against Katariya after he furnished bail bonds.

The court has fixed September 27 for further hearing in the case. (Photo; Twitter/@Ashokkatariya9)

BJP MLC Ashok Katariya on Friday surrendered in an MP/MLA court here in connection with violation of prohibitory orders during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Katariya then moved an application in court to call back the warrant against him.

The court has fixed September 27 for further hearing in the case.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against the BJP member of legislative council (MLC) for non-appearance in court during the hearing of the case.

According to government counsel Rajiv Sharma, a case was registered against 27 people, including Katariya, for violation of prohibitory orders in 2013.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:18:00 pm
Video of woman offering namaz in hospital: Prayagraj Police says no crime., institute forms probe panel

