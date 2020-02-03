2010 Bareilly Murder case: 6 yrs after inquiry, retd constable booked for missing evidence

Police have lodged an FIR against Singh under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent). (Representational Image) Police have lodged an FIR against Singh under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent). (Representational Image)

Six years after an inquiry found that crucial evidence in connection with a 2010 Bareilly murder case was missing, a retired police constable has been booked on charges of criminal breach.

The case is related to disappearance of a temple priest, Gokharan Giri, in February 2010 and recovery of his body with wounds a day after. An FIR on charges of kidnapping and murder was registered at Cantonment police station.

The constable, Hawaldar Singh, was posted with Cantonment police station in Bareilly. He was in charge of the police station’s store room where the video compact disk (VCD) of the postmortem was kept. In 2014, police were asked to produce the VCD in the court, but it was not found in the store room, said a police officer. “Subsequently, an inquiry was ordered and a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer recommended an FIR against Singh,” said Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh.

Statements of police officer posted at the police station were also recorded. No one could any give any specific reply over the missing VCD, said another police officer.

Police have lodged an FIR against Singh under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent). He has not been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Shailesh Kumar Pandey has ordered an inquiry on delay of lodging an FIR. The SSP said he stumbled on the case while sifting through the documents. Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer of Cantonment police station, said Hawaldar Singh has retired from police services.

The murder case is still pending in the court.

