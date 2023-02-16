2008 case: 2 days after conviction, MLA Abdullah Azam’s seat vacated

Two days after he was convicted by a special court along with his father and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan in a 2008 case, Samajwadi Party MLA from Suar Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

On Monday, Azam and Abdullah were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in a 15-year-old case in which they were booked for blocking traffic after their vehicle was stopped by the police for checking in Moradabad. The court had, however, granted bail to both of them.

This is the second time that Abdullah was disqualified from the Assembly. Abdullah was earlier disqualified from the Assembly in 2020 after the Allahabad High Court had set aside his election. The disqualification was effective from December 16, 2019. The High Court had disqualified him as he was below 25 years of age when he had filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar in 2017.

An order passed by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday read: “Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, member of Vidhan Sabha, Suar seat, district Rampur has been convicted in a case lodged in 2008 at Chhajlet police station, Moradabad district by the Additional Judicial Magistrate under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and under section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act for two years in prison along with a fine of Rs 3,000.”

It further says that Abdullah’s seat in the Vidhan Sabha will be considered vacant from February 13, 2023 – the day he was convicted by the MP-MLA court in Moradabad.

The incident in which the case was registered against the two SP leaders occurred a day after the terror attack on a CRPF camp in the neighbouring Rampur district on

January 1, 2008. The attack had claimed the lives of seven jawans and a rickshaw-puller.

This is the second case in which Azam Khan has been convicted. In October last year, he was convicted to three years’ imprisonment in a hate speech case lodged during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the verdict, the Rampur Assembly seat, which he represented, was declared vacant.

The action against Abdullah was taken under the Representation of the People Act. Section 8 (3) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 states: “A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years… shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction…”