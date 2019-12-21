2007 UP courts blasts: 2 get life term, 1 acquitted

UP police have yet to make arrests in connection with the blast in the Varanasi court. (Representational Image) UP police have yet to make arrests in connection with the blast in the Varanasi court. (Representational Image)

A SPECIAL court of Faizabad on Friday awarded life imprisonment to alleged Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) operatives Mohammad Tariq Qasmi (46) and Mohammad Akhtar (43) in connection with a series of blasts that took place in courts in 2007. The court acquitted one person, Sajjadur Rehman (32) for want of evidence.

A series of blasts took place in courts at Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi on November 23, 2007. Nine people died in Varanasi and four in Faizabad, there was no casualty in Lucknow. The police claims that blasts were joint operation by HuJI and Indian Mujahideen. UP police have yet to make arrest in connection with the Varanasi court blasts.

In August last year, the Lucknow court awarded life imprisonment to Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Akhtar in the Lucknow court blast.

“Special Judge Ashok Kumar sentenced Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Akhtar to life imprisonment in Faizabad court blast case. The court also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on both persons,” said government counsel Vijay Kumar Ojha.

He added, “The court acquitted Sajjadur Rehman for want of evidence. In all, 49 prosecution witnesses were examined and defence produced four witnesses in the court.” Sajjadur Rehman hails from Kishtwar district of Jammu& Kashmir.

Tariq, a Unani doctor by profession, is a native of Azamgarh and has been lodged in jail since his arrest on December 22, 2007.

Akhar, who was working in a hotel, is from Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir and has been lodged in jail since after his arrest on December 27, 2007.

According to prosecution, the UP police had chargesheeted six persons: Tariq Qasmi, Mohammad Akhtar, Sajjadur-Rehman, Khalid Mujahad, Saif-ur-Rehman and Mirza Shadab Beg in the Faizabad blast case. Khalid died in a police van while being taken to Lucknow jail from Faizabad jail on May 18, 2013. The trial of Saif-ur-Rehman, who is lodged at Sabarmati jail in another blast case, is yet to start while Mirza Shadab is still absconding, said Ojha. Khalid was from Jaunpur district in UP.

In April, 2015, a local court in Barabanki sentenced Tariq to life imprisonment on various charges, including keeping explosives and attempting to wage war against the Government of India. An appeal against the judgement is pending in Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

