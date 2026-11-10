A year after his release from jail following his acquittal by the Allahabad High Court in the 2007 terror attack on a CRPF camp that claimed eight lives, 52-year-old Mohammad Shareef was shot dead by unidentified men in Rampur Tuesday.

Shareef was riding pillion, behind his 21-year-old son, on a motorcycle when the assailants, also on a motorcycle, opened fire in the Khajuria area. Police said the assailants had covered their faces.

Shareef’s son Abu Wais Khan told police that they were returning home when two youths, on another motorcycle, approached them near the Panwaria village crossing, opened fire at his father and fled.

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Area residents alerted police who took Shareef to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. His son escaped unhurt.

Police said two bullet wounds were visible on Shareef’s body. “The picture will become clear after the postmortem examination. Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said, “Shareef’s son told us that the assailants had covered their faces and opened fire while their motorcycle was still moving.”

After his release from jail last year, Shareef had been living with his family in Badanpuri village.

His younger brother Shaheen said, “Shareef had gone to Khajuria police station with his son, Abu Wais Khan, on a motorcycle after being called by the police. The two were returning home after meeting police personnel and had travelled barely 200 metres when motorcycle-borne assailants approached from behind and opened fire on Shareef… Police had summoned Shareef to the police station on earlier occasions as well.”

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Shareef was arrested in connection with the terror attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on the night of December 31, 2007. Seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller were killed. Five others were injured in the attack.

Police arrested Shareef along with Jung Bahadur from Moradabad, Kausar from Pratapgarh, Khan from Bareilly and Sabaduddin from Bihar. Two Pakistani nationals, Shahzad and Farooq, were also arrested in the case. Police said they had recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines, grenades and other items from the accused.

In November, 2019, a local court in Rampur awarded the death sentence to Shareef, Sabauddin and the two Pakistani nationals, Imran Shahzad and Mohammad Farooq. Jung Bahadur was sentenced to life in prison while Gulab Khan and Mohammad Kausar were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court set aside the order of death penalty to the four men and life imprisonment for the fifth, citing defects in the investigation that struck at “the root of the case”. It mainly cited gaps related to eyewitness accounts and the safekeeping of evidence.

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It, however, sentenced the five to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 25 (1-A) of the Arms Act, 1959, related mainly to possession, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each.

The High Court ruled that the “period of imprisonment undergone by the appellants will be adjusted towards… sentence awarded to the appellants”.