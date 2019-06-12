2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Verdict likely on June 18

A SPECIAL court in Allahabad has fixed June 18 for pronouncement of judgment in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in Faizabad. Seven persons, including five alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives and two local residents (Ramesh Panda and Shanti Devi) were gunned down, while seven CRPF jawans got injured in the attack.

The UP police had arrested five persons, Irfan, Ashiq Iqbal alias Farooque, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Aziz, in the case and they are lodged at Naini jail in Allahabad. Dr Irfan hails from UP’s Saharanpur district while others are residents of Poonch

in Jammu.

“Special Judge (SC/ST) Dinesh Chand on Tuesday fixed June 18 for pronouncement of judgment in 2005 terror attack in Ayodhya. Police had arrested five persons on various charges including hatching conspiracy and providing logistic and material help to terror suspects, who were gunned down at the site,” said District Government Counsel, Allahabad, Gulab Chand Agrihari adding that in all 63 prosecution witnesses were examined by the court. He added, “hearing of the case is going on inside the Naini jail. All five accused are in jail. ”