2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Not happy, want govt to intervene, says victim’s family

Even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a statement said his government was seeking legal opinion on the acquittal of one of the accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack, the family of one of the victims sought the government’s intervention.

Sunil Yadav, the son of 50-year-old Shanti Devi killed in the attack, told The Indian Express that they were not satisfied with the court’s judgment because one of the accused was acquitted. “I request the government to intervene into the matter,” Sunil said.

Shanti Devi, whose residence is around 100 metre from the site, was on her way to the market to buy medicined when she got injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, chief minister welcomed the court’s verdict. “CM Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the verdict of special court of Prayagraj on the terror attack at Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya in 2005. The CM has said legal opinion will also be taken on one acquittal,” said an official statement issued by the UP governmnent. Another victim in the attack was Ramesh Chandra Pandey, a tourist guide, whose house is few metres away from Shanti Devi’s house.