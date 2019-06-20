2005 Ayodhya attack case: Acquitted, Jammu man walks out of Allahabad jail

MOHAMMAD AZIZ, who was acquitted in the 2005 Ayodhya attack case by a special court of Allahabad Tuesday, was released from Naini Central Jail, Allahabad, Wednesday. Hailing from Poonch in Jammu, Aziz, 56, was acquitted for want of evidence.

“The Naini jail superintendent has written to SSP Allahabad to arrange for a police guard to take Aziz to his native place in Jammu. Aziz was released from jail following court directives. He has been kept at quarter guard located on jail premises,” said DIG, Allahabad range (Jail), B R Verma.

He added that after police guard is provided, Aziz would be sent to Jammu.

Mohammad was working in a government department – Department of Public Health Engineering Irrigation and Flood Control (PHE) – in Jammu before the police arrested him in 2005, said Aziz’s lawyer Shamshul Hasan.

“The PHE department suspended my father soon after his arrest. Once my father returns home, after consulting with other family members, we will approach PHE department seeking that they reinstate him,” said Aziz’s eldest son Zaffar Iqbal, who works in a private firm in Jammu.

He added, “I have come to know that Allahabad court has acquitted my father. No family members have gone to Uttar Pradesh. I have come to know jail staff will send my father home. We are waiting for him. “

Shamshul, who studied upto class V, is married to Anwar Bi and had three children-two sons and a daughter. The other two children are Javed Iqbal (24), who works abroad, and Nazia (22), who is doing her graduation course.

“A grocery shop that was opened a few years after the arrest of my father has now been shut down due to financial crisis,” said Zaffar.

On Tuesday, a special court in Allahabad convicted four persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment for their role in the Ayodhya terror attack 14 years ago. Aziz was acquitted by the court for lack of evidence.