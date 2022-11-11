2000 murder case: HC reserves order on plea against acquittal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on an appeal challenging the acquittal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni and three others in a 2000 murder case.

The four were acquitted in 2004 in connection with the murder of a student leader that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in July 2000. A division bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Renu Agarwal reserved the judgment after the counsels of the parties concluded their arguments, said Ajay Mishra’s lawyer Salil Kumar Srivastava. Mishra, who represents the Lakhimpur Kheri seat in the Lok Sabha, is a Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

On July 8, 2000, Prabhat Gupta, a student leader of Lucknow University, was shot when he was going to a market in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Prabhat’s father Santosh Gupta lodged a complaint against four persons, including Mishra. Police filed a chargesheet against Ajay Mishra, Subhash, alias Mama, Rakesh, alias Dalu and Shashi Bhushan, alias Pinki, saying the murder was a fallout of political rivalry.