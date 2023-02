A special POCSO court here has sentenced a 20-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Assistant district government counsel Devesh Chandra Tripathi on Friday said a case was registered at Kunda police station by a person stating that on May 28, 2019, his 15-year-old daughter was raped by Brijesh Sahu.

Sahu had also given death threat to the girl’s family members if they informed the police about the incident.