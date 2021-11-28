2 weapons used in Bikru ambush seized in MP

OVER A year after the Bikru incident in which eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, were killed during an attempt to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey in July last year, the Kanpur Police on Saturday claimed that two weapons allegedly used in the shootout by assailants have been seized in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the two weapons – a semi-automatic rifle and a .12 bore rifle – were seized from Madhya Police and belonged to prime accused Vikas Dubey, who was later gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur.

The Madhya Pradesh police recovered the weapons from two local criminals, who claimed to have purchased them a few months ago, police added.

Two days ago, a team of the Kanpur Police went to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and brought the semi-automatic rifle after completing legal formalities. “We will soon bring the other weapon, too. The weapons will be sent to a forensic laboratory for ballistic examination,” said station house officer, Choubeypur police station, K M Rai.

The incident dates back to July 3 last year, when a police team came under heavy gunfire near Dubey’s residence at Bikru. Eight policemen died in the ambush. Of the 21 people named in the FIR, the police gunned down six accused, including Dubey, in alleged encounters over the weeks.