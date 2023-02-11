2 wanted for CAA, NRC violence in Firozabad arrested

Two persons wanted for their alleged involvement in the violence during the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Firozabad in 2019 were arrested in Etah district, police said.

In the violence, the protesters had pelted cops with stones and set a police outpost on fire, it was alleged. Those arrested were identified as Nasir, alias Lala (28) and Bunty, alias Badsha (32), both residents of Firozabad who had shifted to Etah a few years back.

The Firozabad police were looking for the two for the last three years and had declared a reward of Rs 20,000 each on them, officials said.

Etah Kotwali Station House Officer Sudhir Kumar Singh said that they initially arrested Nasir and Bunty on a tip-off two days back for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case lodged in 2015. The two were produced in an Etah court which sent them to judicial custody.

After coming to know about the arrests, the Firozabad police rushed to Etah to ascertain the identity of the duo. Firozabad Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said they obtained warrant of Nasir and Bunty from a court to seek their remand.

In December 2019, protests against CAA and NRC turned violent in Firozabad’s Nalband locality after a large number of people gathered and started marching to the main market. When police tried to stop them, the protesters pelted them with stones and damaged private and public vehicles. A police outpost was also put on fire. Around half a dozen people were injured in the incident.

Nearly 12 persons are wanted in the case and police have moved court seeking to declare them proclaimed offenders.