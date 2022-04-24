2 UP teachers booked for ‘locking students on terrace’ to protest transfer

TWO GOVERNMENT school teachers were booked in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Behjam Block after they allegedly confined around 25 students to the terrace of the school to protest against their transfer orders, police said on Saturday.

Officials said three contractual teachers were recently transferred from the Kasturba Gandhi school for girls to other schools in the district over complaints of “groupism” among teachers.

Police identified the two teachers as Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar. They have been booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The FIR was registered at Neemgaon police station based on a complaint from district coordinator for girls’ education, Renu Srivastav.

Lakhimpur Kheri Basic Shiksha Adhikari Laxmikant Pandey said on Saturday, “On Friday, some students of the residential school were confined by two teachers at the school as they were apparently unhappy about their transfer orders. There was some groupism among the teachers at the school, due to which three teachers were transferred to a school in different blocks in the same district. To protest against this, the two teachers took the students to the terrace of the school and locked them there from inside. Around 25 students were confined on the terrace after they were provoked by the two teachers,”

“We had to call the police to control the situation and brought the students downstairs, spoke to them. The students said they were coaxed by the two teachers to protest against their transfer orders,” said the BSA.

An official said, “On Thursday, after they received their transfer orders, the two resorted to coaxing girl students to put pressure on the department to cancel their transfer orders,” he added. There are around 50 students enrolled at the residential school for classes 6 to 8, and around 25 of them were confined on the terrace by the two teachers.The official added that a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident and based on its findings, action would be initiated against the teachers if needed.