2 priests burnt to death at UP temple, ‘goon’ out on bail detained

Two priests were burnt to death on a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district Thursday morning, with police probing allegations that a local “goon” who got out on bail recently killed the victims to grab temple property.
Police said the suspect has been detained and is being questioned.
Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Dixit, in a statement, said police received information around 7 am of the bodies being found at the temple in Sootha village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station.
A police team rushed to the spot and found the victims were two priests, Gopal Das (70) and Bihari Das (60), who lived there. A forensic team collected evidence and the remains were sent for further examination and autopsy, Dixit added.
Dixit further said the temple’s patron, Shiv Kumar Singh, had submitted an application alleging that a man named Sumit from the same village killed the priests and burnt their bodies to destroy evidence of the murders.
Police said villagers also claimed that Sumit regularly visited the temple and sat with the two priests. They alleged that he had been pressuring the priests to leave the temple premises so that he could live there.
The SP said questioning of the suspect and the findings of the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the priests’ deaths, after which a case would be registered. He said Sumit had been in jail in a criminal case and had got out on bail recently.
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Police said Gopal was from a village a few kilometres away and had left home after his wife died about 22 years ago. The other priest was from Sootha village and became Gopal Das’s disciple about 10 years ago. Both had been living on the temple premises.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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