2 priests burnt to death at UP temple, ‘goon’ out on bail detained

Two priests were burnt to death on a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district Thursday morning, with police probing allegations that a local “goon” who got out on bail recently killed the victims to grab temple property.

Police said the suspect has been detained and is being questioned.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Dixit, in a statement, said police received information around 7 am of the bodies being found at the temple in Sootha village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station.

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A police team rushed to the spot and found the victims were two priests, Gopal Das (70) and Bihari Das (60), who lived there. A forensic team collected evidence and the remains were sent for further examination and autopsy, Dixit added.