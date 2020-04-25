2 patients of private hospital test positive

All our staff involved with the patients are also being tested,” said Dr Farukh Ansari, Medical Director of Chandan Hospital. (Representational Photo) All our staff involved with the patients are also being tested,” said Dr Farukh Ansari, Medical Director of Chandan Hospital. (Representational Photo)

Two patients with kidney disease who were admitted at a private hospital in Lucknow have tested positive for coronavirus. While the two patients have now been sent to SGPGI in Lucknow, sources confirmed that around 35 doctors and staff members of the private hospital will now be tested.

“Two patients were admitted on Wednesday with kidney ailments. Their dialysis was going on here. As they also complained of breathing problem, we took all precautions. We admitted them in the isolation unit of the ICU. We received their test report last night… This morning, a health team came and reviewed everything.

They have started contact tracing and took the list of staff involved in direct care. We will not take any admission or run the OPD till the sanitisation process . All our staff involved with the patients are also being tested,” said Dr Farukh Ansari, Medical Director of Chandan Hospital.

