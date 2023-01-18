scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

2 injured in Aligarh clash, no arrests yet

Police said that cross FIRs have been filed but no one has been arrested so far. The situation is under control, they added.

Security arrangements in the area have been tightened, the officer said.
At least two persons were injured as people of two communities clashed in the Sarai Sultani area of Aligarh on Monday night.

According to police, the clash broke out following a scuffle over parking a motorbike outside a meat shop in the area.

“Trouble started after Himanshu (32), a local trader, had gone to the meat shop to buy food and got engaged in an altercation with another youth over parking a motorbike. Himanshu called his elder brother Akash (34) who reached the spot with his friends and they too were beaten by the residents of the area. Cross FIRs have been lodged from both sides, but no arrests have been made. Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure peace,” Devendra Kumar, the in-charge of Sasni Gate police station said .

Sources said that the clash continued for nearly five hours and police used batons to chase away the people. Sources also said that four persons were injured in the stone-pelting, but police have put the number of injured people to two.

“The situation is now under control. Patrolling by police personnel is being done in the area. Two persons sustained injuries in the violence. They have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stable now,” Inspector General (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar told The Indian Express over the phone.

“FIRs have been lodged and the police will take action after their investigation is completed. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. We have also directed the police to take action against those trying to spread canard about the incident on social media,” said District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who rushed to the spot along with other top district officials, told reporters early Tuesday that a strict vigil is being maintained.

He said a report is being filed, and strong action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, local BJP leaders demanded that meat shops in the area be shifted to other places.

“We have been demanding that the meat shops be shifted as these have become places where fighting takes place almost daily on trivial issues,” said BJP’s Aligarh unit chief Vivek Saraswat.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 05:23 IST
