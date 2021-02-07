Lucknow: 2 IAS officers among 11 booked for ‘forged’ signatures of colleague

As per her allegation, Joint Director Satvir Singh created a nexus and forged her signatures on several departmental documents.

Eleven government employees, including two IAS officers, of the the UP Rajya Niyojan Sansthan have been booked for allegedly forging their female colleague’s signature to bring her disrepute.

The complaint was lodged by the woman at Mahanagar police station in Lucknow.

As per her allegation, Joint Director Satvir Singh created a nexus and forged her signatures on several departmental documents. The woman, posted as a senior evaluation officer, had earlier made a sexual harassment allegation against the accused. The sexual harassment case is reportedly pending in the High Court.

Among the 11 accused are Satvir Singh, Saiyed Aafaq Ahmad, senior evaluation officer Santram, junior assistant Dinesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar Yadav, Ankit Agrawal, Gyan Prakash and others.

“Several months ago, she filed an IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) complaint from over alleged sexual harassment by her seniors. I had personally called both the parties and talked to them. We came to know that the allegation was first made at the departmental level before reaching the High Court; therefore, we did not do anything. She recently visited the DCP (North) office with fresh allegations against the 11 people,” said Lucknow ADCP (North) Prachi Singh.

The officials have been booked under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh said there are some departmental documents showing the woman’s signatures which, as per her allegation, are fake. “She claimed that the accused showed her documents unknown to her. We are collecting more details.”