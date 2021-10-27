Two held in case of lynching of BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

UTTAR PRADESH Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of earlier this month, on Tuesday arrested two persons in the second case related to the alleged lynching of two local BJP workers and the driver of a Mahindra Thar vehicle, owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra.

This is the first arrest in the second FIR lodged in connection with the violence, and three deaths, that occurred on October 3 after a convoy of SUVs, which included the Mahindra Thar, ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, leaving four farmers and a journalist dead.

On Tuesday, the SIT arrested Gurvinder Singh (26) and Vichitra Singh (25), both farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri residents, in the case, police said in a media statement. The two were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, police stated.

Sources said Gurvinder and Vichitra’s names came to light after SIT released six photographs, urging the public to identity suspects. The arrested persons are purportedly seen in a video on the subsequent attack and arson, an officer said.

A senior officer said one of the accused was seen in a photograph allegedly wearing a T-shirt with the image of slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

When questioned about the T-shirt, the accused denied having any association with or being a follower of Bhindranwale, the officer said. “The man claims he got the T-shirt from a person and wore it. He claims to be not aware about anything. We probed and did not find anything serious,” the officer said.

The SIT, it is learnt, has identified three more suspects in the case and will decide on action on the basis of evidence.

Investigators are also trying to identify suspects through vehicles seen in videos and photographs of the incident. Police are learnt to have prepared a list containing details of numberplate of such vehicles, and one with 25 registration numbers has been sent to Bareilly district to collate further information.

The SIT has written to police in Lakhimpur and those from neighbouring districts and urged them to provide details of vehicles, including names of owners and who was in possession of each vehicle.

Thirteen people have been arrested so far in the first case of murder of four farmers and the journalist. These include Union MoS Mishra’s son Ashish, who has tested positive for dengue and is recuperating in hospital.

On Tuesday, police took custody of three accused — Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra — who were sent to three-day custody until October 29. According to police, investigation found that the trio was in the Mahindra Thar when the convoy allegedly ran over the group of farmers.

A senior officer from the SIT told The Indian Express that they are making all kinds of security arrangements for witnesses. The SIT has identified 25 crucial witnesses and a letter has been sent to police officers concerned to provide them security, the officer said. These witnesses are from different districts, including Lucknow, Bahraich and Bareilly.