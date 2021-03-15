2 held for fake gangrape case in Aligarh

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that some of those named in the FIR were not present in the area at the time of the alleged crime.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and his 37-year-old brother in Mandrak area of Aligarh district for allegedly paying money to a woman relative to lodge a false gangrape case against their opponents.

Police said Abdul Rehman (45) and Sahabuddin (37) gave Rs 20,000 to their cousin – a 25-year-old married woman – to lodge a false case of gangrape against five persons – Akram, Saheed, Mehndi, Usman and Kaleem – who are complainants and witnesses in the cases lodged against the two brothers.

According to SHO of Mandrak Police Station, Rajeev Kumar, the woman visited the police station on Friday and lodged a complaint alleging that she was kidnapped and gangraped by five men while she was returning home from the field. On the basis of her complaint, police registered the gangrape case against Akram, Saheed, Mehndi, Usman and Kaleem, and sent her for medical examination.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that some of those named in the FIR were not present in the area at the time of the alleged crime. During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that woman, who is married, had returned to her parent’s house in Aligarh last week and that she was a relative of Abdul and Sahabuddin, said the SHO.

Police also came to know that Abdul and his brothers were booked for attacking Akram, one of the five persons named in the FIR, and the case was pending in court.

“Other persons named in the FIR were witnesses and complainant in the cases filed against Abdul and his brothers at Kotwali police station in Aligarh, “ said the SHO,

When the woman was questioned by police, she confessed to having lodged the gangrape complaint on the direction of Abdul and Sahabuddin. “The two brothers told her that once the gangrape case is filed, they can put pressure on Akram and the other four to stop pursuing the cases against them. The two brothers also offered her Rs 20,000 for filing the false case,” added the SHO.