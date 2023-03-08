scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
2 held for ‘facilitating’ meeting with ex-MLA in jail

A native of Prayagraj, Ashraf has 52 cases, including murder, against his name, a police officer said. Police are trying to verify whether those who visited the jail to meet Ashraf have any links with Umesh Pal's murder. “There are many more suspects in the case. Investigation is on,” SHO Kumar said.

Bareilly police, former MLA Khalid Azim, facilitating ex-MLA in jail, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe CBI, which investigated Raju Pal's murder, had chargesheeted Ashraf along with his brother, Atiq Ahmed, and others.

Bareilly police have arrested two persons, including a jail guard, for allegedly providing “undue facilities” to former MLA Khalid Azim, alias Ashraf, inside Bareilly jail, where he is lodged. Ashraf is younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Ashraf, along with his others, is accused in the killing of advocate Umesh Pal, witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his security person in Prayagraj on February 24.

Ashwani Kumar, SHO of Bithri Chaipur police station, where the case was lodged, identified the two arrested as jail warder Shiv Hari Awasthi and one Nanney, a contractor who provided raw material, including vegetables, to jail authorities. “Nanney is accused of providing outside food, money and other items to Ashraf. He took food from outside to the jail. Shiv Hari is accused of hiding real identity of people who went to meet Ashraf in jail,” he said.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 00:54 IST
