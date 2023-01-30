scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
2 held for brandishing guns in moving cars

The video of the incident wherein one of the three cars had a BJP party flag on it went viral following which senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia ordered action.

Those arrested were identified as Shani Pratap (26) and Sachin (25) of Bareilly. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested while raids were being conducted to nab five for their aides for allegedly brandishing firearms in moving cars in Meerganj locality of Bareilly on Saturday evening.

The video of the incident wherein one of the three cars had a BJP party flag on it went viral following which senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia ordered action. The police claimed to have found in their probe that the weapons that were displayed by the accused were licensed.

The arrests were made under Section 151 (a police officer knowing of a design to commit any cognizable offence may arrest, without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 05:29 IST
Democratic values supreme & deep-rooted in India: CM Yogi Adityanath

