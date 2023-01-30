2 held for brandishing guns in moving cars

Two persons were arrested while raids were being conducted to nab five for their aides for allegedly brandishing firearms in moving cars in Meerganj locality of Bareilly on Saturday evening.

Those arrested were identified as Shani Pratap (26) and Sachin (25) of Bareilly.

The video of the incident wherein one of the three cars had a BJP party flag on it went viral following which senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia ordered action. The police claimed to have found in their probe that the weapons that were displayed by the accused were licensed.

The arrests were made under Section 151 (a police officer knowing of a design to commit any cognizable offence may arrest, without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).