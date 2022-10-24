2 GRP constables held for pushing Dalit youth from moving train in UP

Two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables were arrested for allegedly pushing a 35-year-old Dalit man from a moving train during a scuffle involving tickets in Prayagraj.

The two constables – Krishna Kumar Singh and Alok Kumar Pandey — have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder among other charges. Police have also invoked the SC/ST Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act against them.

Police said, Arun Bhuiyan was returning home to Jharkhand from Mumbai with his friends Arjun Bhuiyan and Hari , when the incident took place. The two constables have been suspended.