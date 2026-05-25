2 govt teachers booked for ‘attempting to convert’ Class 10 student

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Two female teachers at a government college in Kaushambi have been booked over allegations of brainwashing a minor student in an alleged attempt to influence her religious conversion.
Police said the complainant told investigators that he began noticing unusual changes in his daughter’s behaviour over the past few months. When questioned, she allegedly said she was being “pressured by the teachers to change her religion, embrace Islam, and take part in Islamic prayers and practices”.
Based on a complaint filed by the minor’s father, an FIR has been lodged against the two teachers and several unknown persons under BNS section 351 (criminal intimidation) and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
Circle Officer, Kaushambi, Satyendra Prasad Tewari said that investigation was underway and that none of the accused, including the two government college teachers, had been arrested so far.
According to the police, the complainant, who identifies himself as a Hindu activist, alleged that he began noticing changes in the behaviour of his daughter, a Class 10 student, around two months ago. When questioned, she allegedly told him that two female lecturers at her college had been allegedly continuously subjecting her to mental harassment.
Police said the complainant alleged that his daughter claimed she was being pressured to read Urdu books related to Islam and “participate in Islamic prayers and practices”. It is further alleged that the two lecturers frequently “portrayed Hinduism negatively” while presenting Islam in a favourable light.
The girl is also said to have told her family that one of the lecturers would allegedly regularly invite a man to the college premises under various pretexts. It is alleged that several unidentified associates of the man often loitered around the college campus and monitored female students visiting the school. With the help of one of the accused teachers, they allegedly collected private information regarding female students, including residential address, mobile phone number and religious affiliation. It is further alleged that some students were subjected to inappropriate behaviour and harassment by the said men.
The complainant alleged that the accused were operating as a coordinated group and were attempting to “brainwash minor girls”, influence them to “change their religion”, and draw them into what he described as “love jihad”.
The complainant claimed he had received direct and indirect threats to his life whenever he objected to the alleged activities. Owing to these alleged circumstances, the girl stopped attending school, the police stated.
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