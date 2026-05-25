2 govt teachers booked for ‘attempting to convert’ Class 10 student

The complainant alleged that the accused were operating as a coordinated group and were attempting to “brainwash minor girls”, influence them to “change their religion”, and draw them into what he described as “love jihad”.

Two female teachers at a government college in Kaushambi have been booked over allegations of brainwashing a minor student in an alleged attempt to influence her religious conversion.

Police said the complainant told investigators that he began noticing unusual changes in his daughter’s behaviour over the past few months. When questioned, she allegedly said she was being “pressured by the teachers to change her religion, embrace Islam, and take part in Islamic prayers and practices”.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor’s father, an FIR has been lodged against the two teachers and several unknown persons under BNS section 351 (criminal intimidation) and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.