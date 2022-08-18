2 FIRs filed against Azam, others for ‘threatening’ witnesses in 2019 cases

August 18, 2022 5:12:02 am
Two FIRs were registered on Wednesday against senior SP leader Azam Khan and others for allegedly threatening witnesses in two cases that were lodged against the ex-minister in 2019.
In the first case, Nanhey (43), a resident of Bariyan locality in Rampur town, alleged that five unknown persons came to his house on Wednesday morning and threatened him with dire consequences if he appeared in court against the SP leader in the case that was lodged at the Kotwali police station. Nanhey had accused Khan of demolishing his house and robbing household items, the police said.
On Nanhey’s complaint, the police lodged FIR against Khan, MLA from Rampur Khas seat, and others under Sections 147 (rioting), 195-A (threatening to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station. No one has been arrested in
the matter.
“Nanhey was sent to court on Wednesday to get his statement recorded in police custody,” said Rampur ASP Sansar Singh.
The police said Nanhey said his statement was to be recorded in court on Wednesday in the case. “The five men visited his house asking Nanhey not to give statement against Azam. They then threatened him with serious consequences,” said a police officer.
The second FIR was lodged against Azam and others at the Ganj police station for allegedly threatening a witness in a case lodged in 2019 in Rampur.
Abrar Hussain of Dongarpur area of Rampur alleged that in 2019 he got a case lodged against Khan for demolishing his house. The case is under trial and his statement was to be recorded in court, said a police officer.
“Abrar claimed that on Tuesday evening associates of Azam Khan entered his house with weapons and pressured him not to record statement in the case in which he is complainant. When complainant refused to follow their instructions, the men started abusing him and his wife,” said a police officer. No one was arrested in the case.
