2 dead, 4 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP’s Hamirpur

Locals try to rescue the people at the site. Three persons were rescued. (PTI Screengrab enhanced with AI)

Two persons, including a child drowned while four people are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that three people have been rescued and a search operation is underway.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet in the Kurara area, reported PTI.

These people were returning from a river island after buying cucumbers and muskmelons when the boat lost balance and overturned at around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, rescued three people Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. Police said four others, including children, are still missing.

Out of the remaining six, five children and a woman, Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) went missing, police said.