2 dead, 4 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP’s Hamirpur

The Yamuna boat accident in Hamirpur left two dead and four people missing after a boat carrying passengers overturned while returning from a river island.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 7, 2026 09:54 AM IST
Locals try to rescue the people at the site. Three persons were rescued. (PTI Screengrab enhanced with AI)Locals try to rescue the people at the site. Three persons were rescued. (PTI Screengrab enhanced with AI)
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Two persons, including a child drowned while four people are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that three people have been rescued and a search operation is underway.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet in the Kurara area, reported PTI.

These people were returning from a river island after buying cucumbers and muskmelons when the boat lost balance and overturned at around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, rescued three people Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. Police said four others, including children, are still missing.

Out of the remaining six, five children and a woman, Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) went missing, police said.

Later on Thursday, rescue teams recovered the bodies of Akanksha and Brijrani.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are carrying out search operations.

Uttar Pradesh DIG Banda Division, Rajesh Yash, said, “”Villagers cross the river by boat on a daily basis. Around 8.30 PM, we received information regarding a boat-sinking accident. A total of nine people were on board the boat. Three individuals managed to swim to safety, while six people remain missing—specifically including one woman and five children aged between 5 and 15 years… SDRF and flood companies are on the spot including the DM and police.”

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On the incident, BJP MLA from Hamirpur Manoj Prajapati said that compensation would be given to the affected families as per rules and a report will be submitted to Yogi Adityanath.

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