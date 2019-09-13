UP: 2 cops suspended as video of assault on youth goes viral

A police sub-inspector (SI) and a head constable were suspended in Siddharthnagar district after a video showing them thrashing a youth on the road was widely circulated on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the Khesraha police station limits on Tuesday. In the two-minute video, S-I Virendra Mishra is seen locking the youth’s neck with his legs, while head constable Mahendra Parasad keeps kicking him in the back.

As the assault was continuing, nobody from the passers-by tried to intervene. The youth, Rinku Pandey, can be heard pleading the policemen to let him go.

The police claimed that Yadav was drunk and abusing another youth from his locality.

“We first sent the accused policemen to the police lines. After an inquiry, we suspended them for their unacceptable behavior. On Tuesday when Muharram was marked, we received information by one Akhtar that Pandey was abusing a Muslim youth in an inebriated state. Sakarpar police outpost in-charge Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Parasad reached there,” said Siddharthnagar SP Dharam Veer Singh.

“The policemen dealt with the situation in an unacceptable manner. It was a disgusting and condemnable act of indiscipline. Following an inquiry by our SP Sadar, we suspended the policemen,” he said, adding that the youth was allowed to go.

He said police had not received any complaint in the case.