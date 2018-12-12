1996 SP MLA murder case: Court turns down govt’s plea to withdraw case against three former BJP, BSP leaders

A local court of Prayagraj Monday rejected the state government’s petition for the withdrawal of a 22-year-old murder case against former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwariya and his brothers —Surajbhan, a former BSP MLC, and Udaybhan, a former BJP MLA. All three are at present lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj. Udaybhan’s wife,

Neelam Karwariya is the BJP MLA from Meja constituency of Prayagraj.

The brothers are accused in the murder of then Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Jawahar Yadav alias Jawahar Pandit in 1996 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). Their uncle Ram Chandra, too, is an accused in the murder case.

“The special court (MP/MLA) on Monday rejected the government’s plea to withdraw the case. We are sending representation to the state government to file a revision plea against the court order in the High Court,” said government counsel, Allahabad, Gulab Chand Agrihari. The withdrawal application was moved in the first week of December this year. A protest application was filed by the deceased’s wife Vijma Yadav, who is also a former SP MLA. “In the protest application, the government’s move was opposed on the basis that the case has reached its final stage of hearing and all the prosecution and defence witnesses have been examined,” said defence lawyer Sheetla Prasad Mishra. According to the prosecution, on August 13, 1996 Jawahar, an MLA from Jhunsi assembly constituency, was shot dead at Civil Lines area in Prayagraj.

Explained: At the court’s doorstep, time and again, to save own ministers

The state government has applied for the withdrawal of a number of criminal cases against party leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla.

While the move to withdraw Maurya’s cases were done in November this year, the process to withdraw cases against Adityanath and Shukla was initiated in December last year. Like the previous Samajwadi Party government, which had moved for withdrawal of terror cases, but was challenged in the High Court, the present BJP government initiated the process of withdrawing 131 cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots few months ago, but the district administration and the police said the cases were not fit to be withdrawn.