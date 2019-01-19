1996 SP MLA murder: After plea to withdraw charge against BJP ex-MLA rejected, govt to appeal in HC

More than a month after a special court of Allahabad rejected the state government’s plea for withdrawal of a 22-year-old murder case against former BJP MLA Uday Bhan Karwariya, the husband of Meja BJP legislator Neelam Karwariya, the government has asked its counsel to file an appeal in the Allahabad High Court in this regard.

The government had moved the plea to withdraw the case in November last year, but it was rejected by the court on December 10.

Uday Bhan Karwariya is an accused in the murder of Jawahar Singh who was a Samajwadi Party MLA. He was shot dead while seated in a car in Civil Lines area of Allahabad on August 13, 1996.

Apart from Uday Bhan, his brothers – former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwariya and former BSP MLC Suraj Bhan Karwariya – and their uncle Ram Chandra are also accused in the case. All four are presently lodged in Naini jail of Prayagraj.

Two others, including a passerby, were also killed in the shootout, in which an A-K 47 rifle was used.

The letter, which was also copy marked to the district magistrate, Suhash LY, and the district government counsel (crime) of Prayagraj, Gulab Chand Agrihari, was sent by Rakesh Kumar Shukla, special secretary, on January 10. The Indian Express has a copy of the letter in its possession.

“I have received the government’s order. I have directed the government counsel, appearing in the special court (MP/MLA) where the case is pending, to intimate the court about the development. The appeal will be filed in the Allahabad High Court,” said Agrihari.

Shukla’s letter state that the order has been issued on the basis of the request made by the district magistrate on December 24 last year.

“So far, 12 prosecution witnesses and 65 defense witnesses have been examined in the case,” said defence counsel, Sheetla Prasad Mishra.