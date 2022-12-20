1993 attack on former SP MLA: BJP MP and two others acquitted

A Special MP/MLA Court in Gonda on Monday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and two others booked for allegedly attacking former Samajwadi Party MLA Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh in the district in 1993.

Vinod Kumar Singh, who was also a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, died in May last year.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to December 14, 1993 when Vinod Kumar Singh was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants outside his house in Ballipur area in Gonda. He suffered several bullet injuries. He was sent to hospital where he had to undergo several surgeries over the next few months.

The SP leader’s uncle Yogendra Singh lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in Gonda. During the probe, police came to know about the role of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and three others in the case. Police then filed a chargesheet against them.

“During the trial, one of the accused Dev Dutt Singh died after which his file was separated from others. On Monday, the court acquitted Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and two others for want of evidence,” said government counsel Vinod Singh. Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is an MP from Kaiserganj seat.

The government council added that the court examined 11 prosecution witnesses including victim’s brother Narendra Singh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

“The court did not find Narendra Singh’s statement reliable,” he added.