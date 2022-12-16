1991 Pilibhit fake encounters: HC commutes life sentence of 43 cops to 7 years jail term

More than six years after a CBI court handed life imprisonment to 47 policemen for killing 10 Sikh men in three fake encounters in a single night in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district in 1991, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday commuted the sentence to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

Setting aside the trial court’s verdict which convicted the policemen of murder and criminal conspiracy, the High Court convicted them of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The High Court was hearing appeals filed by 43 policemen who challenged the trial court order. A total of 57 policemen were chargesheeted in the case, of which 14 are now dead.

In its order, the Bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav said “there was no ill-will between the appellants (policemen) and the deceased persons”.

“…this court convicts the appellants under Section 304 Part I of the Indian Penal Code and sentences them to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 10,000, which this court considers adequate in the circumstances of the case,” the High Court said.

The case dates back to July 12, 1991, when police stopped a Pilibhit-bound bus at Kachlapul ghat and dragged out 11 Sikh men. The other passengers, including women and children, were taken to a gurdwara in Pilibhit, while the men were made to sit in another vehicle. Late in the evening, additional forces joined the police team and they allegedly divided the Sikh men into three groups.

On the intervening night of July 12 and 13, the policemen allegedly gunned down the Sikh men in three separate encounters in the thickets falling under three different police station areas — Bilsanda, Niuria and Pooranpur— in Pilibhit. The police said that they had criminal cases against them and claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The body of one of the Sikh men was not recovered. Most of the victims were from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The High Court also said that the killings were unacceptable and cannot be “justified to kill innocent persons along with some terrorists taking them to be also terrorists”.

“…it is not the duty of the police officers to kill the accused merely because he/she is a dreaded criminal… Undoubtedly, the police have to arrest the accused and put them up for trial,” the High Court said.