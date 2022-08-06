1990 Agra violence: BJP MLA Babu Lal, 7 others acquitted

August 6, 2022 2:27:55 am
A special court in Agra has acquitted BJP MLA Chaudhary Babu Lal and seven others in connection with large-scale violence following a dispute between Jats and Dalits at Panwari village in the district in 1990.
The clashes took place after members of the Jat community refused to allow a Dalit wedding procession from passing from their area. Soni Ram, a Jat, had died in the violence. Babu Lal, who is MLA from Fatehpur Sikri constituency in Agra, was booked in the case for being a part of the Jat group.
“Additional District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Gautam on Thursday acquitted MLA Chaudhary Babu Lal and seven others, giving them “the benefit of the doubt”. All the accused were out on bail,” said government counsel Shashi Sharma.
The court examined 21 prosecution witnesses during the course of trial. Suresh Chandra Soni, the counsel of Chokelal Jatav, a Dalit, said the case also ended in acquittal of the accused as three of the eyewitnesses turned hostile.
