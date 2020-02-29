1984 Riots: Former Cong MLA’s nephew under scanner, kin say court exonerated him

Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. Express archive photo Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. Express archive photo

The nephew of a former Congress MLA from Kanpur has come under the scanner of the SIT reinvestigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases there.

According to the SIT, they have found that 65-year-old Raghvendra Kushawaha, the nephew of the then local Congress MLA Shivnath Singh Kushwaha, had allegedly led and instigated mobs after the riots broke out in the city in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“On the basis of statements (of the complainants and the witnesses), we have found that Raghvendra Kushwaha had allegedly played a vital role in the violence. The role of Raghvendra is being investigated by us and action will be taken only after collecting evidence against him,” Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said, adding the evidence so far against Raghvendra shows he “led the mob at three places in Kanpur”.

Meanwhile, the family of Raghvendra said he was exonerated by the court earlier. “After the 1984 riots, Raghvendra was arrested under the Arms Act. While in jail, police had then invoked MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) against him, which was later vacated by the court,” Raghvendra’s brother Indrajeet said.

