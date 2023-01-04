1984 Kanpur riots: 3 years after it was formed, SIT wraps up probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2019 to examine 1,251 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, has concluded its probe.

“The investigation into Kanpur anti-Sikh riot cases has been completed. Since the chargesheets have been filed and arrests have been made in 11 cases investigated by the SIT, no further extension has been sought from the government for the SIT’s tenure,” Deputy Inspector General Balendu Bhushan, who is a member of the SIT, said.

On February 5, 2019, the BJP government in the state constituted an SIT to examine all the 1,251 cases linked to the riots in Kanpur that broke after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At least 127 people were killed in the violence in the district.

The SIT shortlisted 40 of these 1,251 cases that were of serious nature. Of the 40, Kanpur police had filed chargesheets in 11 cases and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. In the remaining 29 cases, the SIT selected 20 cases for further investigation. The agency found evidence in 11 cases and began taking action against the accused. In the remaining nine cases, the SIT did not find evidence and filed closure reports.

The SIT has recommended the state government to file appeals against acquittal in five cases. The state government is yet to take a decision on it so far.