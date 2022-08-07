1984 anti-Sikh riots: Two more accused held for twin murders

August 7, 2022 3:00:24 am
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with a double murder case that took place in Kanpur in the violence that followed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
The arrested persons have been identified as Brijesh Dubey (68) and Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal alias Guddu (60) and both are residents of Kanpur, said police.
They are accused of killing Wazeer Singh and Satnam alias Simmi in Armarpur of the district, said SIT member and Deputy Inspector General Balendu Bhushan.
“So far, the SIT has arrested 30 accused in the case. All accused are in jail,” he added.
The violence that erupted after Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 claimed 127 lives in Kanpur district. In 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party constituted an SIT to probe all 1,251 cases linked to the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur. The SIT shortlisted 40 of the 1,251 cases and deemed them of ‘serious nature.’
