1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 5 more in triple murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh to probe the cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur on Thursday arrested five more persons in connection with the triple murder that took place in the Kidwai Nagar area of the city that year.

With the arrest of the five, the SIT has arrested a total of 11 persons in the case.

Those arrested on Thursday are Jaswant (68), Ramesh Chandra Dixit (62), Ravi Shankar Mishra (76), Bhola (70) and Ganga Baksh Singh (60), said an SIT official.

Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said the arrests were being made on the basis collected evidences.

On June 15, the SIT had arrested four accused identified as Safiullah (64), Abdul Rehman (65), Vijay Narain Singh, alias Bachan Singh (62) and Yogendra Singh, alias Babban Baba (65) in the case. On June 21, it took in custody Mobin Shah (60) and Amar Singh (61).

The Kanpur police had earlier filed closure report in the triple murder case.

The case dates back to November 1, 1984, when the riots broke out in the district and a group of rioters attacked a building at Nirala Nagar where 12 Sikh families lived.

The rioters entered the building and killed Rakshpal Singh and Bhupendra Singh with sticks and sharp-edged weapons on the terrace. They brought down the bodies and set them on fire. The assailants also attacked building owner Gurudayal Singh Bhatia and his son Satyaveer Singh Kala. Satyaveer later died during treatment.

One of the rioters, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also killed in firing.

The anti-Sikh riots erupted in Kanpur following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At least 127 people were killed in the violence in the district.

In 2019, the BJP government had constituted the SIT to examine all the 1,251 cases linked to the riots in Kanpur.

The SIT shortlisted 40 of the 1,251 cases that were of serious nature. Of the 40 cases, the Kanpur police had filed chargesheets in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. Of the 29 cases in which closure reports were filed, the SIT did not find evidence in nine cases.