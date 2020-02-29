1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur: Former Congress MLA’s nephew under scanner

As many as 1,251 cases were registered and 127 people were killed in Kanpur during 1984. (Express Archive) As many as 1,251 cases were registered and 127 people were killed in Kanpur during 1984. (Express Archive)

The nephew of a former Congress MLA from Kanpur has come under the scanner of Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is reinvestigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases there.

According to the SIT, it has found that 65-year-old Raghvendra Kushawaha, the nephew of the then local Congress MLA, Shivnath Singh Kushwaha, had allegedly led and instigated mobs after the riots broke out in the city in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“On the basis of statements (of the complainants and the witnesses), we have found that Raghvendra Kushwaha had allegedly played a vital role in the violence. His role is being investigated and action will be taken only after collecting evidence against him,” Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said, adding that the evidence showed that he had “led the mob at three places in Kanpur”.

The SIT said it had “found that Raghvendra was leading mob in Naubasta, Govind Nagar and Kidwai Nagar areas”.

The SIT, which was formed by the current BJP government in the state last year to examine and reinvestigate the anti-Sikh riot cases of 1984 in Kanpur, has taken up 10 cases of riots, involving the death of 35 people after obtaining permission from a local court.

Kanpur police had filed closure reports in all these 10 cases.

“During our probe in 10 cases, we have so far found Raghvendra Kushwaha involved in four cases,” said another SIT officer.

The SIT now plans to get the witnesses to record their statements before the court.

Meanwhile, the family of Raghvendra Kushawaha said that he was exonerated by the court earlier.

“After the 1984 riots, Raghvendra was arrested under the Arms Act. While in jail, police had then invoked MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) against him, which was later vacated by the court,” Raghvendra’s younger brother Indrajeet said. “I am surprised that after so many years, police are now claiming that they have evidence against my brother. People were taking the name of my brother after riots in Kanpur because of political vendetta. People were linking my brother with our uncle, Shivnath Singh Kushwaha, who was then local Congress MLA,” he said, adding that they have no information about the findings of the SIT investigation.

A native of Kanpur’s Ghatampur area, Raghvendra Kushwaha, has now been shifted to Mahoba district, the family said. “He is doing business there (Mahoba) and he is not linked to any political party,” Indrajeet said.

As many as 1,251 cases were registered and 127 people were killed in Kanpur during 1984.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.