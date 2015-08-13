1982 Fake Encounter Case: HC summons DGP to explain delay in producing accused cops before court

The Allahabad High Court (HC) has directed the UP director general of police (DGP) to personally explain the delay in producing the policemen accused in a 1982 alleged fake encounter case in a lower court due to which the process “administration of justice” could not proceed.

The court has fixed August 26 as the next date of hearing.

Devendra Prasad Singh, brother of former BSP MLA Udaybhan Singh, was killed in the alleged fake encounter in 1982 in Gopiganj area of Bhadohi district. After an inquiry, an FIR was registered against 20 policemen, including several sub-inspectors and head constables in 1987. The CB-CID carried out the investigation and filed a chargesheet before the lower court in 1994.

However, the matter, since then, could not be committed to the sessions court for trial as the absconding policemen never appeared before the court.

Last year, Devendra’s widow Vindhyachali Devi approached the HC seeking expeditious proceedings in the matter.

Passing the order on August 10, a single judge bench of Justice Rajesh Dayal Khare, said: “It appears that respondents have not taken appropriate steps to ensure the presence of the accused persons before the court so that the case may proceed and the administration of justice be carried out and it seems that it was done only to shield the said accused persons, who were police personnel”.

“Let the DGP appear in person before this court to show cause as to why action may not be taken against the respondents for clear inaction on their part, resulting in interference with the administration of justice,” the court said.

Earlier, on July 24, the HC had issued orders in connection with the matter directing the police authorities to ensure presence or arrest of the accused before the court concerned. The police, in its compliance report submitted, that at least 10 of the accused were either arrested or appeared before the court concerned. The report had also pointed out that at least five of the accused policemen have died over a period of time.

The court, however, was not satisfied with the progress citing that, it was only after its order that the police swung into action.

“The case has yet not been committed to the sessions court, which amounts to clear interference with administration of justice amounting to criminal contempt,” the court said.

Petitioner’s counsel Pradip Kumar Rao said they have also submitted that “since the policemen are still working and some of them have even got promotions, it is a wrong stand on the part of the police authorities to say that they are absconding”.

