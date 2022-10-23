19-year-old, who jumped off varsity building over molestation bid, dies: Police

A 19-YEAR-OLD student of a private university in Meerut died on Friday evening, two days after she jumped off the fourth floor of the institute following an alleged molestation attempt by a male student of the same institute. The 20-year-old accused was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The woman’s burial rites were done Saturday, police said.

Police said the woman was a student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). “The accused tried to molest her and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of a few other students. Humiliated, she took the extreme step,” reads the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

“We arrested the accused on Friday and he has been booked for abetment to suicide. He was produced in a court that sent him to judicial custody for 14 days,” said Meerut Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar.

“My daughter was a meritorious student. We want the accused to be given stringent punishment…for the maximum possible years,” the woman’s father said on Saturday.