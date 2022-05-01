scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

19-year-old shoots self dead after killing man, attacking two others in UP

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu said as per the preliminary investigation, it is a case of a failed love affair.

By: PTI | Pilibhit (up) |
May 1, 2022 11:00:15 am
When Rachna's brother Ravindrapal (28) intervened, Rinku allegedly shot him dead.

A 19-year-old man shot himself dead after killing another man and injuring his family members here on Saturday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu said as per the preliminary investigation, it is a case of a failed love affair.

Accused Rinku Gangwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, was allegedly in a relationship with Rachna Gangwar (22), but her parents had fixed her marriage with another person.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Nurse found hanging, hospital owner booked for rape, murder

This infuriated Rinku, who barged into Rachna’s house in Sirsa village here in the morning, and attacked her and her mother Maya Devi (50) with a sharp-edged weapon.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>
Read |Uttar Pradesh: Three members of family killed by unidentified men in Gorakhpur

When Rachna’s brother Ravindrapal (28) intervened, Rinku allegedly shot him dead. He then ran away from their house and fired at himself, some 20 metres away. He died on the spot, police said.

Rachna and Maya were admitted to hospital, they added.

More from Lucknow

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News