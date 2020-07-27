19-year-old ‘kills minor for resisting sexual advances’, held

The post-mortem report stated that she died of ante-mortem injuries, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Etah, Om Prakash Singh. The post-mortem report stated that she died of ante-mortem injuries, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Etah, Om Prakash Singh.

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating a 14-year-old girl to death with an object after she resisted his sexual advances at a village in Etah district.

Police said the incident occurred when she was returning home alone from her relative’s house on Saturday evening.

The post-mortem report stated that she died of ante-mortem injuries, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Etah, Om Prakash Singh.

The accused was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and assault on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty, said the station house officer of a police station where the FIR was registered. He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

An hour after the alleged attack, the injured girl and her parents reached the police station and told police that she was returning from her relative’s house in a neighbouring village after attending a function, said Singh.

“When she was a few metres away from her house, she was caught by the youth who dragged her in a nearby field but she managed to free herself. Irked, the accused hit her with an object, leading to head injuries. We immediately sent her to a hospital for treatment. While being shifted to another hospital, she died,” Singh said.

