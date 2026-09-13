19-year-old arrested in UP’s Azamgarh for allegedly promoting Al-Qaeda ideology

The accused – identified as Mohammad Nabeel, a resident of Azamgarh's Didarganj area – was allegedly facilitating the exchange via WhatsApp groups (Photo/AI-generated)

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old from Azamgarh for allegedly attempting to recruit young people to become ‘mujahideen’ through encrypted social media platforms and promoting the ideology of banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki.

The accused – identified as Mohammad Nabeel, a resident of Azamgarh’s Didarganj area – was allegedly facilitating the exchange via WhatsApp groups, including one he had created called ‘La Ghalib Illallah’ (There is no victor except Allah) with the aim of radicalising them and preparing them for ‘jihad’, police said.

He had reportedly shared books written by Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki and former AQIS chief and terrorist Maulana Asim Umar.