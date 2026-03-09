19 men donated blood at a Lucknow camp — all test positive for Hepatitis B over a week later

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nineteen people who donated blood at a camp in Lucknow 10 days ago have tested positive for Hepatitis B, officials said, adding that the state government is collecting their blood samples again for reconfirmation and to determine the viral load.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow, Dr N B Singh, “We have decided to carry out a fresh examination of blood samples of the 19 persons.”
The move is a precautionary measure to verify the initial findings and assess the health status of those who had participated in the camp.
According to officials, the camp was organised by a local organisation at Munshi Khera village, on the outskirts of the state capital, on February 27. A medical team from Balrampur Hospital collected blood samples from the donors as part of routine screening procedures.
When the samples were tested at the hospital laboratory, initial results indicated that 19 persons might have Hepatitis B. Officials said the samples were sent to another laboratory at a government hospital, which reportedly confirmed the presence of Hepatitis B markers but the viral load was not detected.
The 19 persons, who are middle-aged men, belong to six different villages in Lucknow.
Officials said while fresh samples have been collected from 13 people on Sunday, the remaining six were not at home when the health teams visited. Their family members have been informed and advised to ask them to provide their blood samples at the earliest.
According to the World Health Organisation, Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. In adults, it can spread through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids. This can happen through unprotected sex, sharing needles, using unsterilised medical or dental tools, sharing razors or blades, and unsafe tattooing or piercing.
The CMO said the new samples have been sent to the laboratory at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for detailed examination. The results are awaited.
Health department officials said they are closely monitoring the situation. Authorities said a detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances that may have led to the infection.
Last year, at least 95 people in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district were detected with Hepatitis B and C.
At the time, preliminary investigations by health officials had suggested that the likely cause of the outbreak in Sonsari village, which does not have a barber shop, was unsafe shaving and hair-cutting practices followed by barbers coming from neighbouring villages. These barbers were suspected to have used non-sterile blades and equipment, which could have resulted in the widespread transmission of the blood-borne virus.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram