19 men donated blood at a Lucknow camp — all test positive for Hepatitis B over a week later

According to officials, the camp was organised by a local organisation at Munshi Khera village, on the outskirts of the state capital, on February 27.

Nineteen people who donated blood at a camp in Lucknow 10 days ago have tested positive for Hepatitis B, officials said, adding that the state government is collecting their blood samples again for reconfirmation and to determine the viral load.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow, Dr N B Singh, “We have decided to carry out a fresh examination of blood samples of the 19 persons.”

The move is a precautionary measure to verify the initial findings and assess the health status of those who had participated in the camp.

According to officials, the camp was organised by a local organisation at Munshi Khera village, on the outskirts of the state capital, on February 27. A medical team from Balrampur Hospital collected blood samples from the donors as part of routine screening procedures.