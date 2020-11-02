19 Bangladesh nationals sent to West Bengal for deportation

According to jail officials, 14 members of the group, including nine women, were lodged in Mathura district jail while three were in Agra central jail.

Mathura police on Sunday said 19 Bangladesh nationals lodged in different facilities across the state had been sent to West Bengal for deportation after they completed their jail terms.

The Bangladeshis — two juveniles, five children, and 12 women — were jailed for entering India without valid documents.

“Police will hand over their custody to the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal. The BSF will make further arrangements to deport them to Bangladesh,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Mathura) Udai Shankar Singh.

According to jail officials, 14 members of the group, including nine women, were lodged in Mathura district jail while three were in Agra central jail. The juveniles were lodged in correction homes in Firozabad and Ghaziabad.

Mathura district jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitrey said four children younger than six years were living with their mothers in the prison.

According to records, these Bangladeshi nationals were caught at different times in Mathura in 2018. The police arrested them after they failed to produce any valid documents, and booked them under the Foreigners’ Act.

Maitrey said the court sentenced the Bangladeshis to two years and six months in prison. Last month, a few days before their jail term was set to end, the prison department wrote to the district police, requesting it to make arrangements for their transportation to the Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

