18 held for forgery, impersonation in UP Police recruitment exam

AS MANY as 18 people were arrested Monday on charges of impersonation and forgery in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination. The accused include candidates, solvers paid by candidates to sit for the exam posing as them, and middlemen, police said.

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested 11 accused from Gorakhpur and another six from Allahabad, while Bulandshahr police arrested one from Jahangirabad police station area.

The examinations, to be held over two days, began Monday. The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is conducting the exams for over 41,000 constable posts in the police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Around 22.67 lakh candidates have applied for the examination, conducted in two shifts each day in 86 centres across 56 districts.

“Over 80 per cent candidates, who applied for the post, took the exam today. The paper was not leaked and the documents circulating on social media were checked and found to be fake,” said DG and Chairman of the Board, Girish Prasad Sharma.

