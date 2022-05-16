scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
170 properties belonging to former BSP MLC, family and aides seized

The police have also the opened history-sheet of Iqbal.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 16, 2022 3:49:12 am
According to the police, in April 2022, an FIR against Haji Iqbal and six others – including his four sons – was registered under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act at Mirzapur police station.

Saharanpur Police have seized 170 properties of former BSP MLC and history-sheeter Haji Iqbal alias Bala, his family and associates under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act as they were allegedly amassed through “illegal means”.

“We identified 170 properties of Haji Iqbal and his gang members. The seized properties cost Rs 128 crore. We are still identifying other properties of Iqbal and his gang members,” said SSP, Saharanpur, Akash Tomar. Police said they have seized around 1600 bigha and are sending a letter to the Enforcement Directorate with details of the seized properties. As per police, Iqbal has 28 cases registered against him, while his sons Abdul Wajid, Afzal and Alishan have 12, two and seven cases registered against them respectively.

