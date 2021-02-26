17-yr-old dies, cops file rape case on father’s complaint

Police on Thursday said the autopsy could not ascertain the cause of her death and that viscera has been preserved for further analysis. (Representational)

Police have lodged a rape case in Hamirpur district after a 17-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances with her father alleging that she was raped on Monday night by an unidentified youth.

Police on Thursday said the autopsy could not ascertain the cause of her death and that viscera has been preserved for further analysis. “The postmortem was done on Thursday and it couldn’t ascertain the cause of death,” said Hamirpur SP Narendra Kumar Singh. He added that there was no visible injury on any part of the woman’s body and the doctors are yet to give a conclusive opinion over sexual assault on the victim.

While the woman was allegedly raped on Monday night, police were informed about the incident on Wednesday by the hospital staff after she was taken there and was declared brought dead. “The family did not inform us about the incident. It was the hospital that told us about the woman, following which the family levelled the rape allegations,” said the SP.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections on charges of rape, assault and relevant sections of POCSO Act against unidentified person. Police claimed that the family was hiding “certain facts”.

Circle Officer Saumya Pandey said the woman’s father has alleged that on the intervening night of February 22 and 23, two people came to his shop near his house and one of them raped his daughter. “He has alleged that he was sleeping in the first room, while his 17-year-old daughter in the second one. He was beaten up by the two unidentified men and he was left unconscious outside the shop. After regaining his senses, he went back to the room to see one of the men raping his daughter. He then attacked the duo and one of them fled. The father caught hold of the man who was raping his daughter,” said Pandey.

She said the father had told police that the woman fell severely ill and on

Wednesday, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. “The family says that the woman was ill between Tuesday and Wednesday and that they gave her some medicines after speaking to a local doctor. On Wednesday, as her condition did not improve, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead and police were informed by the hospital administration, and not the family,” said the officer.

Pandey added that this is the sequence of events narrated by the father. “We have recovered some things from the crime scene and have found out certain facts, which we will reveal soon,” she added.